Customers at Stir Soda Shoppe find that drinks do have unique personas.
Altogether, a mixture of blue curacao, coconut and pineapple transforms into a character everyone knows, shop owner Denise Dlugosch said.
"We feel like everyone can relate to a Hot Mess Tess," Dlugosch said. "She has her own personality behind her. Each drink we describe has a personality. It kind of makes them come alive."
Other members of the Stir Soda family include Artsy Amy, Mean Girl Molly, Boujee Brooke and PTA Pam.
The liquid characters inside the shop enhance the customer experience, Dlugosch said.
"Stir is not just a place where you go to get a soda," Dlugosch said. "It's definitely a brand you want to return to because it's fun, it's relatable."
Launched in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stir now operates brick-and-mortar locations in Victoria and Cuero. The business also has two "mobile units," which Dlugosch said appear at community events throughout the Crossroads. A drive thru location near the Hobby Lobby and Big Lots stores on North Navarro Street in Victoria is expected to open later this year.
Forming a menu with a variety of specialty sodas requires a lot of experimentation, Dlugosch said. The Stir team has a test kitchen in Cuero.
"Making our line of signature drinks was actually a lot of fun," Dlugosch said. "We sat around a bar and we got our flavored syrups that we wanted to try. We had a soda machine and we taste-tested for hours to figure out the recipes for the small and large drinks."