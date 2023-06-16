SPJST Lodge No. 32 Victoria recently donated $25,000 to the board of directors of the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center in La Grange. Shown are, from left, director JG Hrncir, TCHCC treasurer and director Walter Stoever, director John Bartos, SPJST Lodge 32, Victoria President Mark Lester, TCHCC President Retta Chandler, director Bill Schovajsa, TCHCC secretary and director Barbara Hruby and SPJST President and TCHCC Director Brian Vanicek.