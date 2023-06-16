SPJST Lodge No. 32 Victoria recently donated $25,000 to the board of directors of the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center in La Grange.
Victoria lodge president Mark Lester presented the donation on behalf of all Victoria Lodge members.
A plaque in honor of past lodge No. 32 presidents will be permanently displayed at the center.
Lester said the lodge needs help in getting the names of past presidents from 1901 to 1979 so they can be included on the plaque. Those names can no longer be found.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lester by email at mwlester@protonmail.com or by phone at 361-212-1143.