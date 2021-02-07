Across 30 televisions, sports fans watched native Texan Patrick Mahomes take on Tom Brady during the 55th Super Bowl at Froggy’s Grub & Pub on Sunday.
Beer towers and serving platters of food were flowing to customers at Froggy’s, 2902 N. Navarro St., as Chris Stanford sat with a pint like he usually does.
As a regular at the restaurant’s location longer than Froggy’s has been open there, he has watched sports and hung out with folks along the bar for about four years.
He is a “pretty average sports guy,” but said he enjoys Froggy’s for watching football, basketball or catching up on other sports. Even so, watching a game on TV while sitting at the bar still doesn’t bring in the aura of live, in-person sports.
“I live alone and work alone so it’s good to come out,” he said while sitting at the center of restaurant, between two walls of TVs and patrons on either side.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Stanford said if one of his teams — like the Dallas Cowboys — had been playing that night, he would have been an even bigger sports fan. As for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he said he was rooting for Mahomes, who is quarterback for the Chiefs and is a native of Whitehouse, Texas.
In 2020, the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, making Sunday’s matchup an opportunity for the team to win back-to-back titles.
Another patron Rey Hernandez wanted the Buccaneers to take home the trophy.
“I’m going for the G.O.A.T.,” he said of Buccaneers quarterback Brady who many like Hernandez consider to be the “Greatest Of All Time” with six previous Super Bowl championships.
Wearing his Philadelphia Eagles hat, Hernandez sat at a corner table with his brother and a beer tower for the game. As a longtime Eagles fan, Chiefs fans sitting around him like Chico and Jo Ann Alcorta razzed him.
“He’s getting his old bones moving,” Chico Alcorta would say during the first quarter when Brady, who is 18 years older than Mahomes, would make a play.
Despite his sports fandom, Hernandez said Sunday night was the first time he has come to Froggy’s to watch a game since it opened in July.
On nights when big sports events happen, co-owner Armando Trevino said sometimes he has to turn people away in order to ensure coronavirus spacing precautions.
“Some nights, we’ve had to stop letting people in at around 7 or 8 p.m. for fight nights,” Trevino said of similar sports-themed nights for UFC fights.
Before kickoff on Sunday, they had already booked reservations for the back and middle sections of Froggy’s.
