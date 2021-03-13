Once again across Texas, we faced a new challenge through the winter “snowpocalypse” that caused power and water outages throughout our communities. Again, we find Texans helping Texans through unprecedented times. Our hearts and prayers go out to those still trying to recover. We are very thankful and grateful to the linemen and crews with the City of Cuero, GVEC and throughout Texas that worked so hard to restore power and water to our communities. We have proven, once again, we are Texas Strong and can weather any storm together.
As we continue to move forward this year, spring brings a fresh and busy start to the Cuero community.
Feb. 27 kicked off the 72nd Cuero Livestock and Homemaking Show with a ribbon-cutting and proclamations read by Mayor Sara Post-Meyer and County Commissioner Richard Randle, followed by grand opening ceremonies announcing the FFA and 4H Royalty. The Cuero Livestock Show committee, DeWitt County ag extension agents, and Cuero FFA did a great job spacing out the events throughout the week to allow for a safe event. The show was a tremendous success due to the hard work of these organizations, support from the community, and the time and work participants put into their projects. According to Cuero Livestock President Greg Gossett, the total sale was $215,800 before add-ons. Congratulations to all.
During the first week of March, Cuero Regional Hospital and the DeWitt County Health Department were able to vaccinate over 900 people. The two-day vaccination clinic took place at the Cuero ISD Intermediate School that no longer houses students. Thank you to our local organizations and volunteers that teamed up for this endeavor: DeWitt County Health, DeWitt County Emergency Management, CISD, Cuero Regional Hospital, EMS and area law enforcement.
The chamber is looking forward to some great events coming up this spring.
Marlin’s Playhouse will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday at 10 a.m., honoring the opening of their new childcare facility.
March 24 will kick off a year-long celebration, DeWitt County Celebrates 175 years. The community will celebrate with the ceremonious reading of an official Founders Day Proclamation by the honorable Judge Fowler, accompanied by horses, buggies and wagons for dignitaries, along with special music from the 1800s. The winner from the seventh-grade essay contest also will be read. Trust Texas will be sponsoring and serving light refreshments following the ceremony. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. and the community is invited to attend. You can follow ”DeWitt County 175 Years” on Facebook for upcoming events throughout the year.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce will host its 111th Chamber Banquet and Awards Ceremony on March 25 at the VFW Hall. This year, the event will have a masquerade theme with a delicious meal catered by S&J Catering. We will be celebrating our members and honoring those who give their all to the Cuero community through volunteerism, agriculture and business.
Cuero’s Downtown Farmers’ Market on Main returns March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the Market Pavilion. Visitors can find fresh produce, meats, jams and baked goods, along with artisan crafts and much more. Enjoy a day at the market and stay and explore historic downtown, museums, shopping and dining in Cuero.
We are excited for what spring will bring to Cuero. Hopefully, the wildflowers will be just as excited and bring a beautiful showing this season. We have our DeWitt County wildflower maps ready and welcome visitors to stop by to grab one and take a beautiful drive along the beautiful scenic areas.
Cuero strives to remain strong and continues moving forward. An area we found during the pandemic that needed improvement was broadband. During the pandemic, more people were forced to work and learn online from home, and we found that the internet bandwidth had trouble keeping up. The internet has transitioned from a commodity to a necessity and new way of life for many. Good broadband is essential for the continued growth of the Cuero economy. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Cuero Development Corporation and City of Cuero have teamed up with the University of Houston-Victoria Center for Regional Collaboration and Connected Nation Texas to help identify the broadband needs of our community. Connected Nation Texas has designed a survey to reach out to DeWitt County. The data collected through the survey will help identify the needs and challenges of our community and give us a better understanding of how to move forward. We are very grateful to be one of the counties chosen. These resources were made possible and brought to us through Texas Rural Funders and Connected Nation Texas. We encourage everyone in our county to take the survey at myconnectedcommunity.org/dewitt-county. Survey results will be collected and presented to community leaders to set goals and build a plan. The survey will run through May.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome new chamber members this month: Engine Services Truck and Trailer Repair, A Refreshing Touch and Marlin’s Playhouse. The business of the month is Diamond K Services, Inc. Visit our website at cuero.org for more information and to view our member directory.
Be sure to stop by and visit us this spring and enjoy all Cuero has to offer.
