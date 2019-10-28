When Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens its first Victoria location in March, the restaurant plans to hire 75 crew members for multiple positions.
The Louisiana-based company, known for its chicken finger meals, broke ground on its first restaurant in Victoria at 6409 N. Navarro St earlier this month.
The new location will be the chain's 160th restaurant in Texas and 508th system-wide.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Caniacs in Victoria a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Jimmie Heath. “We can’t wait to hire an incredible crew to join us in sharing our one love with everyone in the area, in addition to getting involved with schools and organizations throughout the community.”
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be located where Montana Mike's used to be.
The steakhouse closed in November 2018.
