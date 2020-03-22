Stop by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau to pick up one of our self-guided driving maps and take a beautiful drive through the county’s wildflowers.
On Feb. 29 the Cuero Chamber of Commerce Miss Cuero Court held its first Father Daughter Dance. The dance was a success bringing in over 200 attendees and surpassing the fundraising amount expected. The event was well received by the community and will continue to be held annually. Proceeds will go to assist with the Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant and expenses.
The 71st Cuero Livestock and Project Show was March 4-6 at the Friar AG Center. The annual show raised about $800,000. Mayor Sara Post Meyer was honored at this year’s show for her years of support with the Cuero Livestock Show.
Cuero Turkeyfest held its annual IBCA Sanctioned Ragin Cajun Spring Cook-off Event at the Cuero Municipal Park March 6-7. They hit a record turnout of 58 teams.The Cuero Turkeyfest Board did a fantastic job organizing this event with the help of many community volunteers and IBCA judges.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Visitor’s Bureau is proud to have their new website up and going. The website is user friendly for members and visitors. If you are interested in becoming a member, you can join online. The events calendar can be viewed easily and is a great way to keep up with what is going on in Cuero.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Visitor’s Bureau will be relocating in the near future. We are proud to say we have for the first time purchased our own building. Our new home will be at 101 W. Main St. We will now be located on the corner of West Main and Esplanade, which is a main throughway of Cuero. The Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau can be easily spotted by visitors and residents needing information. We feel this will be a positive transition and great asset to Cuero. With a more visible Visitor’s Bureau it will entice out of town guests to stop in and find out what a neat town Cuero is encouraging them to Shop, Stay, and Play.
Like so many other communities due to the recent current events and a newly used term “social distancing” many of our events in Cuero have had to be rescheduled. Please refer to our events calendar for the most up to date information. Although this is disheartening for now, we will get through this together. Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of our members and community. The CDC has recommended that no event with 10 or more people should be held to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Chamber is heeding this advice and the advice from our local government. We know economically this is a trying time for the tourist industry, and small business owners. We encourage businesses to be creative during this time. Sharing opportunities for patrons to continue to buy local through online sales, call ins, purchase gift certificates, curbside delivery, layaways or picking up at a later date when it’s safe to do so. If you are open let people know and offer some creative discounts and that you are taking the safety precautions recommended by the CDC. Things are changing on a daily basis and we must continue to adapt to those changes. If businesses are required to close, the chamber will reach out to them with information as we receive it on ways to help them recover.
We thank our first responders, nurses, doctors and hospitals for the tremendous job they are doing and pray for them as they are on the front lines of this pandemic. We continue to pray for the safety and well-being of our citizens, government and decision makers as they learn more about this disease and the best ways to approach it. The Chamber will continue to stay open, unless otherwise advised, and share information through our website, email and social media. WE will get through this together.
For the latest resources and toolkits check the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at https://www.uschamber.com
The chamber of is a voluntary organization of business and professional men and women who have joined together for the purpose of promoting the civic, commercial and industrial progress of our community.
The chamber is a private, not-for-profit 501©-6 voluntary organization that unites businesses and businesspeople to help its members become more profitable, thereby expanding the economy of the area. You may contact our office at 361-275-2112 for membership information.
Let us help you plan your next stay in Cuero by calling the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Visitors Bureau at 361-275-2112.
