The South Texas Farm and Ranch Show will feature a virtual course in pesticide compliance issues at 8 a.m. Oct. 29.
Melissa Barton, an inspector for the Texas Department of Agriculture, will host the event.
The course is for pesticide applicators who have a license with the Texas Department of Agriculture. They must maintain their continuing education units, and the course will provide them with one hour of law and regulation requirements.
One issue discussed will be how COVID-19 is affecting licensing will be because Barton has fielded many questions about this in her job.
“There are concerns about being able to renew on time with the same number of hours,” Barton said.
Barton also will cover general information about record keeping, pesticide labeling, complaint investigations and all the laws that pertain to the licensed applicators.
“This keeps the applicators abreast of the current situation, any current topics, any laws that might affect them that might be changing,” Barton said. “It’s a time for them to ask questions and discuss any topics they feel are important and need to be discussed.”
