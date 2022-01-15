“We are designed to thrive off of success after success, but the problem most people have with New Year’s resolutions is that they are not generally short-term plans that are wired for a quick adrenaline rush of success.” –Sharlene Snow
Are you excited about your New Year’s resolutions? Perhaps our success these days really is measured through sheer perseverance. I remember many years ago during an economic recession when a chamber of commerce used the “Success Through Perseverance” as an annual banquet theme. Things really were bad that year. When it comes to resolutions in this New Year, I think many of us are excited just to be upright. The usual New Year’s resolution suspects somehow don’t seem to rank very high on the priorities list for 2022. These would-be attributes seem to ring a bit hollow; get better organized, learn a new skill, save money, quit smoking, lose weight, read more, or in my case, write more succinctly.
I sometimes wonder how my newspaper columns will read in 10 years time from a historical perspective and will they be viewed as some form of educational legacy that perhaps my grandchildren will read while taking inventory of my dust laden possessions.
My dad was always very practical when it came to setting his New Year’s resolutions. But his resolutions became “our” resolutions. He resolved that our household utility expense would be reduced by 40%. My siblings and I hunkered down. It’s one thing to have to wear an additional shirt in the mild Texas winter, but quite an entirely different story when cutting your summer life support by 40%. That is when my dad’s New Year’s resolve melted away like creosote on a fence post. As the South Texas sweat rolled off his brow he intimated in no uncertain naughty terms that he would never raise the summer thermostat above 69 degrees again. Even if it cost $1,000 a month. His words. Not mine. And that was that.
But most of us in the working ranks, more matter-of-factly are expected to create our annual business projections, budgets and strategic or master plans. Cuero’s 2021 Christmas in the Park once again surpassed all expectations. Again more displays, more volunteers, tens of thousands of visitors and more labor to go along with the 5,000 cups of hot chocolate served up on the Thursday nights through the Christmas season.
One tried and true way for an economic development organization to get its year off to a great start is to happily announce that its recruitment efforts have successfully worked to locate a company that will bring 170 jobs to town and will commit millions of dollars in capital investment into Cuero. The company, Amherst Residential, will operate from the former Mount Vernon Mills site in Cuero.
Amherst is looking to immediately hire framers, production personnel and other verticals at the Cuero site and filling these positions by the end of February. Send your resume directly to Joe Butler at jbutler@amherst.com.
As an economic developer, my New Year’s resolutions are obvious. And so far the 2022 pipeline looks very promising for Cuero, TX. If you and your business would like to partner with the many great things happening in Cuero, let’s meet and talk about retention, expansion and recruitment for your business here in Cuero. We look forward to visiting with you and invite you to shop Cuero. Success through perseverance doesn’t look all that bad after all. From all of us to all of you, have a very Happy New Year.
