Name: Susan Foster-Teinert
Age: 53
Education: Graduated from Stroman High School; attended Victoria College for business
City of Residence: Victoria
Company: Crossroads Movers and Foster Creek Station
Title: Co-owner
How did you become involved in this industry?
In 1994 my dad passed away. I was 27 years old, and working for a convenience store chain in their corporate office at the time. Crossroads Movers came up for sale, and my mother and I decided to buy the company. Then in 1999, we decided to do something fun and opened a ladies boutique and named it Foster Creek Station. I always loved clothes and jewelry so this was right up my alley.
What drives you to succeed?
Owning two businesses and being a woman makes me try very hard to succeed. Usually a moving company is owned by men, but women own Crossroads Movers. Owning a boutique I thought would be easy but you have to please a lot of people. I give it 100% everyday.
What are the biggest challenges you have faced during your career? And how did you overcome these challenges?
The moving company would be my biggest challenge. I depend on my men to do the heavy lifting and to please the customer. Moving to a new home or retirement center is hard on all family members. When we first purchased the moving company I had to go to every house to give the customer an estimation on the cost of moving. The first three months were really hard. Some of my customers had recently lost their baby to SIDS and I didn’t know what to say to them. Then my dad's passing came to mind. I shared how my Dad had seen children playing in his dreams the night he passed and my mother just thought he was dreaming of his granddaughter Shelby. A month after his passing my mother and I were at the cemetery and we both stopped and looked at each other in complete shock. My dad's grave was one row from the children’s cemetery. That’s why he kept seeing children playing in his dreams. So as I told this story, my customers decided not to move because my daddy was looking after their babies. At this point, I knew this was the business I was supposed to be in.
What advice would you give to up-and-coming young professionals?
As our world is changing, chose a profession that can lead you into different directions. You always need a second choice. Learn everything possible, don’t be embarrassed to ask questions.
What charity or nonprofits do you support and why?
My charity work is through my church. I help with fundraisers and giving to the youth group. I love to see the children’s eyes light up when they learn about God. When I got married in 2007, I had our guests bring toys instead of wedding gifts. We donated to Toys for Tots, which is a very special organization to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.