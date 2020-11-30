Taco-Licious, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, is changing its name to Don Lupe-Licious, effective Tuesday.
The restaurant, a drive-thru, breakfast-taco eatery, has been in business for two years.
The eatery's owners are changing its name after being notified of a copyright infringement of a business with the same name in San Francisco, said Arthur Calvo, one of the owners. The other owners are Roxanne Calvo and Lupe Calvo.
Don Lupe-Licious is open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.