NAME: Tanya Costello
AGE: 33 years old
EDUCATION: Attended some college but have not yet finished
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Co-owner and Head of day to day operations
COMPANY: Helping Hands Handyman & Renovations
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I became involved in our business as my husband became laid off from the plant. We decided we would start our own handyman business repairing small tasks for customers in the area. As fate would have it, we grew so quickly far beyond what we had envisioned and have had our company now for three years winning runner up for Best of the Best In Victoria three years in a row.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
What drives me to succeed sounds so cliché, but it's definitely true. My kids are the biggest reason I strive so hard to succeed. I want to be an example to them that hard work pays off. Being honest and kind to others can help a business succeed. At the end of the day I want to be the greatest example to them over any celebrity they could watch on TV.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
One of the greatest challenges I face in this industry is the fact that I am in an all men's industry. It is a difficult industry for women to be accepted in. Going into job sites and holding contractors accountable to reputable work can be a challenge especially when they think you do not know anything about the work being done. It's definitely pushed me to be more knowledgeable and to gain their trust by maintaining and building good relationships with each one.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
What excites me the most about the future of our business is we have the absolute power to change the game in the construction world. We have held a standard and built a customer base that trusts us and our process. We hold a standard that forces other contractors to either be honest or they will fade away because the people of Victoria have come accustomed to the way we handle business and how we treat our customers and they will not settle for less anymore. And that makes this all worth building and growing even more.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
If I could give any advice, it would be to just keep pushing. Business is hard and most days you want to just throw your hands up and give up. You have to keep going if you believe in what you're doing. And for any moms who struggle juggling, I totally get it. I run a home of eight and cook, clean, run the business, and juggle all the other thousand things that come my way. And while I may be exhausted, I look back and see that it's all worth it when I build something for my children and a legacy that holds honesty and kindness to a high standard. Learn everything you can and put it to work.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
We serve our community in many ways and plan to do more in the future. We have donated to the Boys and Girls Club, we have donated wheelchair ramps to veterans. We have served in our church community by feeding the homeless. We just try to always help others where we can. It's not for business recognition ever which is why a lot of the time we do these things in secrecy, it's just to do what's right by people. We also have a spotlight that we do where we promote local businesses that we have used and had good outcomes so that we can help small businesses grow in Victoria and help our customers find other reputable businesses they can trust.
