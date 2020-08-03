Even with looming concerns about kids receiving in-person schooling, back-to-school shopping is still expected to be popular during the Aug. 7 to 9 tax-free weekend.
This will be the final tax-free weekend in the Lone Star State following the April and May tax-free shopping weekends in 2020.
Not all items are without sales tax but many school related items will be, prompting back-to-school shopping at large and small stores.
Cotton Belles Boutique, 1403 E. Airline Road, is a local favorite that runs lines of products curated by in-house artisans. With the tax-free weekend coming up, the group is looking forward to more shoppers in their children's section and across the store.
As the seasons change and some form of school is expected to return, artisan and shop worker Jill Turner said it's time to sell off the summer lines and get in the fall merchandise, which includes more options for teachers and parents shopping for school.
Clothing lines range from infants to adults and focus on teenage and younger kids.
Representatives of the boutique attend trade shows in Las Vegas, Dallas and elsewhere to bring new inventory whici is something nobody else in town has, Turner said.
Alongside unique product lines of soaps, spices, accessories and even the furniture the products sit on, the items in the boutique are often brands selected individually by each artisan. In addition to clothing, children's items include backpacks, kitchen items and even knee pads for infants who are starting to crawl.
April marked five years the locally owned business has been open and Turner said there's been a bump in business in past tax-free weekends.
Despite the COVID-19 hurdles all brick and mortar businesses face, Turner expects a successful tax-free holiday and for customers to come from Victoria and area's smaller towns.
Delivery options have been popular for the boutique since the pandemic began. In an effort to promote social distancing, many of those deliveries can be tax-free.
Tax-free items delivered and paid for, or orders purchased and accepted by the seller, during the weekend are also eligible for the exemption in an effort to promote COVID-19 precautions, according to the Texas comptroller's office.
According to the Texas Administrative Code, which compiles rules for all state agencies in Texas, items exempt from state and local sales tax this weekend include clothing, footwear, a school backpack or school supplies.
Similar items like athletic clothing and footwear, accessories, rentals for clothing or footwear, repairs and other services for clothing and footwear, and clothing materials are still taxabler.
The exemption also does not apply to individual items priced at $100 or more, but the total bill may be higher.
It is still important to review your purchase before checking out because some items will be tax-free, like a backpack for school, and other similar items, like luggage or an athletic bag, will not.
