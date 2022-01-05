Texas Farm Bureau recognizes Senator Kolkhorst with highest award

The Texas Farm Bureau has recognized State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, for being a strong champion for agriculture in the Texas Legislature with the S.M. True Agricultural Champion Award.

Kolkhorst and State Representative Dwayne Burns, R-Cleburne, were presented the award at the Texas Farm Bureau’s annual convention last month in Corpus Christi for their efforts in passing HB 2730 and as long-time champions for private property rights in Texas.

“Sen. Kolkhorst has been one of the greatest champions for private property rights in the Texas Legislature for years. It didn’t start with eminent domain. It started with the Trans-Texas Corridor,” said Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening in presenting the award to Kolkhorst. “She has passed meaningful eminent domain legislation out of the Texas Senate, not once, not twice, but three times since 2015. Undeterred and unintimidated, she has been relentless.”

Since 2014, Kolkhorst has represented Senate District 18, a largely rural area of south-central Texas. In the most recent 87th Legislature, Kolkhorst was responsible for sponsoring and passing HB 2730, along with HB 4107 that requires common carriers to provide written notice of their intent to enter landowner's property to conduct a land survey.

“Truly, this is one of the highest honors I've ever received during my time in the Texas Legislature. The Farm Bureau is such a strong grassroots organization and has great influence not only in our state, but in our nation,” said Kolkhorst. “I accept this award on behalf of all the constituents and people I’ve worked with through the years who have been negatively impacted by eminent domain laws that were unfair. We are making strides to level the field for private property owners.”

The S.M. True Agricultural Champion Award is named in honor of former Texas Farm Bureau President S.M. True, Jr., who was a lifelong advocate for rural Texas.