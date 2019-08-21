Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state will donate 100% of their profits on Thursday to those affected by the El Paso shooting earlier this month that killed 22 and injured 24 others.
The restaurant at 4908 N. Navarro St. is one of 47 Texas Roadhouse locations across the state that will donate its profits to the El Paso Community Foundation to benefit El Paso shooting victims and their families.
