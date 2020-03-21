Texian Books is moving to the Lapham building at 201 S. Main St., making it the latest business to fill another of downtown Victoria’s vacant buildings.
In spite of business setbacks as a result of COVID-19, Eveline and Kenneth Bethune still plan to open the business sometime this summer.
“That’s my priority,” Eveline Bethune said. “If we are able to get back to normal life by early April, I don’t think anything will be that different.”
Bethune said her businesses are complying with the White House’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread” initiative. If her business and others comply with measures to help slow the spread, Bethune said she hopes that will be enough to get business in Victoria back on track in the near future.
Moving downtown has long been a dream of the Bethunes.
Allyson Pall, the Bethunes’ director of business development, has overseen renovations to the 1939 building. Although she’s sad to be moving from the historic house that has housed the bookstore since it opened last year, Pall said she’s excited for the southwestern look they plan to create in the space
“It’s got a little bit of a Spanish reno in the late ’70s and ’80s. We’re keeping the stucco walls,” she said. “We’re going to create those cozy intimate spaces where people can still come in and sit down and read and feel the same vibe they get over there.”
While overseeing renovations, Pall recently filled a vacancy on the Victoria Main Street board.
She joined Sara Vela, who is also moving her business to another historic building on the same block.
By sitting on the board, Pall said she will represent investors, the Bethunes’ downtown tenants, renovators and retailers.
“We believe in downtown,” she said. “Being able to sit on the board is not so much for our benefit, but for the benefit of downtown.”
She said she hopes to leverage her position to achieve a common vision among Victoria’s downtown investors – a walkable district full of vibrant storefronts.
To get there, she said there are challenges to overcome. Among them are property taxes that skyrocket after renovations on a downtown building are complete.
“Buying a building, doing hundreds of thousands of dollars of work obviously increases the value of the building,” Pall said. “Then you turn around and have to pay the property taxes. For a lot of people, that’s a turn off.”
Pall said City Manager Jesús Garza and Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne toured the inside of the building during ongoing renovations.
“I wanted them to walk this journey with us,” she said. “Whatever incentives the city implements moving forward, I want it to be more attractive for our neighbors.”
