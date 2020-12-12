In a year that has been unlike any other we have experienced, thank the good Lord — it has begun to look a lot like Christmas.
Yes, it is indeed an understatement that 2020 has been an incredibly tough year. Physically and emotionally, the outbreak of the coronavirus and the resulting global pandemic has taken a toll on all of us.
Economically, the Golden Crescent has taken a severe hit. Many of our businesses, especially the smallest of our small businesses, have barely made it to this point in the year and desperately need an uptick in revenue this holiday season in order to restore a measure of hope as we go into 2021.
We will have to harness the economic and marketing resources of the region in order to revitalize the economies of our individual communities and to successfully compete within the rest of the state, the nation, and the global economy.
In recognition of the critical need for a regional approach to the economic and marketing needs of the Crossroads, the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, University of Houston–Victoria’s Center for Regional Collaboration, and the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation will each soon launch initiatives designed to spur regional approaches to the needs of our businesses, cities and towns.
But we can talk more about all that in 2021. Right now, we can use some immediate holiday cheer, especially the little ones among us. Remember — as tough as this year has been on us adults, it has been even tougher on our youngest citizens.
So, load up the little ones, and the not-so-little-ones, and take them to see the Christmas lights and decorations in every town in the Crossroads that you can manage to get to. Start out visiting us here in Yoakum and take in our beautifully decorated downtown businesses and the Yoakum Heritage Museum’s 33rd annual Tree Forest. Head on over to Yorktown to see the Majestic Lights at the City Park.
You’re just getting warmed up. Drive on over to Cuero and take in its Christmas in the Park. And then go observe the wonderful Christmas scenes in Shiner’s Green-Dickson Park.
Watch the little ones’ eyes light up as you walk around the historic Lavaca County Courthouse in Hallettsville and see the seemingly endless amounts of lights cascading, all while taking in the wonderful sounds of Christmas carols playing around you.
Head on over to Nordheim to see the lighted Christmas Tree on Broadway. And you have to get over to downtown Moulton to just mingle along Main Street.
Yes, from Edna to Gonzales, from Port Lavaca to Sweet Home, from Goliad to Inez, there’s plenty to do across the region.
And while you are out and about this Christmas season, please remember to shop small, shop local and shop the Crossroads.
And as you drive or walk past a nativity scene, remember:
“For a child has been born for us, a Son given to us; authority rests upon his shoulders; and he is named Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”
Here’s wishing you and yours a safe and blessed Christmas season and a joyous new year.
