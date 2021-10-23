“The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance.” — Wendell Phillips
As I pen this column to meet deadline, the Texas Legislature slogs through the last day of the third called special session. For better or worse, some of us in the Golden Crescent will likely find that the new redistricting maps will have cast many of us adrift into new currents of state and congressional representation and constituencies.
With respect to economic development, the stakes have never been higher. The precarious perch we find ourselves grasping was front and center as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz spoke at last week’s Golden Crescent Regional Leadership Luncheon. Cruz very eloquently outlined in no uncertain terms that the political divide within the national discourse will almost certainly metastasize on sustained economic development.
As we continue to break the grip that COVID-19 has exacted on our economies, I recall the homespun wisdom of my grandmother when times were tough. As the Vietnam War was winding down and as my 18th birthday loomed, my young parents were anxious as I was the oldest of four. This in turn made me anxious. My grandmother took me aside and relayed to me how when she very young she had wandered off into the fields and gotten lost. My great grandparents were sharecroppers and as they were in the fields picking cotton, she had wandered away into the thickets and found herself in a creek bottom and at age 4, very lost. The entire group of field hands had searched and called for her well into the night until at last, at the break of dawn, another young girl found my grandmother sleeping on the creek bank.
It was then left to me to glean the moral of the story as my grandmother very quickly changed the subject. That moral, I concluded, sans Scarlett O’Hara and Chauncey Gardiner, was, don’t worry, tomorrow is another day and there will be growth in the spring.
This sentiment seemed to be the overriding theme of last week’s Halloween-esque themed Texas Economic Development Council’s Annual Conference. Featured experts expounded on a variety of seemingly gloomy topics — the needs of Texas employers, peacemaking while deal making, new perspectives in marketing, where are we and where are we headed, the present and future of economic development, impact of COVID-19 on the retail sector and what’s next, how to incentivize post-pandemic, the fatal attraction of focusing on new business, and my favorite of the breakout topics, the long winding road of rebuilding post-pandemic economies.
As one conference speaker extolled, “Where do we go from here?” Certainly a nail-biter of a question as we hover here at the crossroads of history. If our economy were a trapeze act, would it be the Flying Wallindas on a good day or a bad day? One thing for sure — there is no safety net. So, likewise, I will extend to you, as my very wise grandmother, not Margaret Mitchell, once told a very anxious and sheepish young teenager, “Have faith that tomorrow is another day.”
