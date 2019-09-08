The Dock near Coleto Creek Park has attracted visitors to its patio for almost two years, but owners said the completion of extensive interior renovations were cause for a grand opening celebration.
At the Saturday evening grand opening, owners Nancy Heibel and her husband, Jason Hernandez, were able to showcase the renovations to the space that once hosted the Lost Cajun restaurant, which they bought from Lionel and Josie Flores in fall 2017.
For more than a year, Heibel said, they exclusively used the venue’s outdoor space because Hurricane Harvey caused the ceiling to cave in and the AC to break down.
“We pretty much redid 65% to 70% of the inside,” Heibel said.
Heibel said she plans to rent the reopened indoor space as a venue but that she also plans to hold monthly events with live music to promote her business.
In addition to the celebrations she hopes renters will have in her space, Heibel hopes The Dock’s family-friendly environment will attract visitors to the events she plans to start in late October.
“Last night, the kids were out here playing basketball,” Heibel said Sunday afternoon.
Though Heibel said she has no plans to restore the space into a restaurant, she invites food trucks out to sell their fare to event attendees. Dad’s Place BBQ sold food at the Saturday night event. Other trucks to visit included Smokeaholicks BBQ & Bayou Cajun Meat Market, The Fry Shack and Sweet Dreamz Bakery.
Neal Tolbert, a Cuero-based musician, played at the event Saturday evening after performing there twice last summer.
Tolbert, who’s played shows at several Victoria-area bars, said about 40 people came out to the Saturday night. With the revamped inside area, Tolbert said, the area could become a bigger attraction for local fans of live music.
“As far as Coleto, it’s the only place for musicians to play,” Tolbert said. “It’s just a really relaxed, refreshing atmosphere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.