Businesses are gearing up and getting ready for a busy holiday season. Cuero Chamber of Commerce kicked off holiday shopping Nov. 19 with its third annual Shoppers’ Poker Run held at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum. Presenting sponsors were Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, Legacy Fuels and Legacy Real Estate.
The Top 10 hands faced off and the winning hand won a $750 Visa card. The big winner was Cindy Adams.
Participants then played over 20 rounds of poker for chances to win one of the lucky baskets donated by local stores valued over $100 each. Business owner Cecilia Hedrick said this was one of her four biggest shopping days last year and really helped her business revenue. It’s a fun way to get your holiday shopping in.
Thank you to all our sponsors, lucky basket donors and volunteers for making it a success.
It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Cuero, as lights and the 30-foot Christmas tree is up on Main Street. The park has now transformed into a Christmas wonderland with over 250 lighted scenes being displayed for the annual Christmas in the Park. Christmas in the Park opened Nov. 21 and will go on nightly from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. through New Year’s Day.
People from all over travel to see Cuero’s beautiful self-driving light display. Christmas in the Park has been a tradition in Cuero for 22 years and has been voted The Cuero Records’ Best of DeWitt County Readers’ Choice Award for Best Holiday Event and winner of the Victoria Advocate’s “Best of the Best” Award for the Best Festival and Best Holiday Event several years in a row. New lights are added every year.
There will be a selfie station for picture ops on selected nights and back by popular demand will be hot chocolate night on Thursdays through December sponsored by Trust Texas Bank. For more information visit https://www.cuerochristmasinthepark.org/
Shop Small Saturday started Nov. 26, this annual movement helps support small businesses. Shoppers can pick up the Santa Shuffle Punch Cards again this year. For every $10 purchase you receive a hole punch. Fill your card up with 10 punches and turn it in to enter to win Cuero Christmas Bucks. There will be three weekly drawings for a chance to win Cuero Christmas Bucks. A grand prize drawing will be Dec. 21 for a chance to win $500 in Cuero Christmas Bucks, donated by Cuero Main Street.
Cuero’s Main Street will host its award-winning annual Christmas in Downtown event Dec. 9-10. The traditional Christmas in Downtown with all the bells and whistles will be brought to the Historic Cuero Downtown. Guests can enjoy the artificial ice-skating rink, petting zoo, horse and carriage rides, artesian market, food vendors, live entertainment, a mobile escape room for the teens, late night shopping and much more. Tickets and wristbands can be purchased at the event. You don’t want to miss this magical Christmas event. For more information visit https://cueromainstreet.com.
Dec. 20 will be the last chance before Christmas to wrap up all your holiday shopping in Cuero and fill up your Santa Shuffle Punch Cards during the Santa’s “Last” Shot Shopping event from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy festive drinks from the 5D Travelin’ Tavern, S’mores by the fire and live music by Matt Thigpen while shopping.
The chamber business of the month for November is Cuero Regional Hospital for their efforts of lighting up the community pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness.
Walmart celebrated its newly renovated store with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 18.
Welcome new business Midwest Finance and Income Tax Service. They celebrated the opening of their new store with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 28.
Remember to shop local this season and come spend the day or weekend in Cuero, enjoy the quaint shops, divine dining, and visit one of our four museums.
We wish you and your family a very blessed Holiday Season and a very Merry Christmas.