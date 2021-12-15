The Texan convenience store will host a grand opening for their new Victoria location Friday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and will feature prizes to be raffled off throughout the day, said Melissa Schulz, operations lead for Dlugosh Companies, the company that owns The Texan stores. The new store, located off of SH 185, will be the largest one yet.
“We are going to do food samples of lunch and dinner items,” Schulz said. “We will be giving away door prizes every hour.”
Door prizes include a television, mini fridge and gift packs of Chupacabra seasonings among others, Schulz said. Santa Claus will also stop in to the store from 5 to 7 p.m.
The store’s interior will be around 12,000 square feet with a full service restaurant, Schulz said. It also features their largest fishing and hunting sections.
The exterior features 32 regular gas pumps and six truck pumps, Schulz said. It also has large and small dog parks with play equipment, water fountains and clean up stations. Yard games are also available to entertain families and children.
“Really, the thought here is travelers who are coming through that have kids and fuzzy friends, that they can stop and get some exercise in and stretch their legs a little bit,” Schulz said.
It was important to ensure that The Texan be well lit and clean so families could feel comfortable stopping there in the middle of the night, Schulz said.
“One of our big initiatives was making sure that moms would feel safe if they were by themselves, getting out of their car with their kids at 10 at night,” she said.
It’s important that the store be a part of the local community, Schulz said. To help cater to plant workers who may travel past The Texan in the early morning hours they have pushed their breakfast hours to earlier than other locations. Because of that, ready-made tacos and tacos to order are available at the location starting at 3:30 a.m.
