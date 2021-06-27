NAME: Thomas Edward Rendon aka “Tomas”
AGE: 53
EDUCATION: University of Houston-Victoria - but no actual degree
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Chief operations officer, managing partner
COMPANY: Sweetwater Energy Services
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
My brother Richard Laughhunn approached me when he initially was starting the solar energy business in Sugar Land in 2014. I wasn’t familiar with it, so I didn’t even consider it. As time progressed, I could hear God speaking to me about making this move, and I originally disregarded His voice, but that didn’t last very long. In the end, God moved on my heart and mind, and I had to follow His guidance.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I’ve always been very competitive, and I’ve always done quite well in every field I’ve worked in. Self-motivated, self-disciplined, and ambition are driving factors, and I always strive to do my very best at taking care of people and helping them to succeed at whatever they’re trying to get accomplished. If you help enough people get what they want, you will always have what you need.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
In the solar industry, the biggest challenge has been educating the public of the benefits of solar power for a business owner or homeowner. I intentionally use the term investment because that is genuinely what solar is. This is the one thing that you can buy that offers guaranteed returns and guaranteed results.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
Along my journey, I’ve found that the 3-P's are critical to my success:
1. Prayer - Daily and routine prayer will help avail much of your day-to-day obstacles and challenges.
2. People - You need to find “your people” and surround yourself with them.
3. Purpose - Once you’ve identified what your purpose is, then you have something to focus and fixate on so that you are driven to succeed.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
Cigars for Warriors, Veterans Cigar Night, and Red, White, and Bulls with several people. We share similar passions for taking care of our veterans. My heart and passion is for the veterans because I am one. I’ve also sponsored and supported a monthly event at numerous locations all over town that honors and supports the local veteran community including a weekly cigar fellowship.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Restoration House Ministries, House of Palms, Men United, and Jeans for Teens, all are faith-based charities that support our local community. They focus on men and women who struggle with a variety of issues and offer them help on the physical, emotional and spiritual level.
