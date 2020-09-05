Finding new digs is still a challenge for renters and buyers in Victoria.
With inventory being tight for renters and prospective homebuyers, the real estate sector of the city’s economy is strong but has only so many open spots for people to call home.
Emily Salinas said she receives three to five emails and many more calls every day for potential clients looking for a new place to rent.
As a Realtor and property manager with Greg Spears Realty, she said her rental inventory is 95% occupied.
While she’s happy none of her rental clients have not had an inability to pay because of the pandemic, this high occupancy level does depict the city’s slim number of options for not only renters but also homebuyers.
Factors influencing this include the residual effects of Hurricane Harvey making some dwellings inhospitable and the relatively stagnant population growth in Victoria, which has not brought many new apartment options to town.
While people may stay put, there isn’t always complete confidence that next month’s rent will be squared away.
Worries about eviction or foreclosure can be rooted in a disaster or economic woes, like Victoria County’s 9.9% unemployment rate in July, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Even for those who are making payments and avoiding the need to find a new place, or free one up, the fear of finding oneself in that situation is still evident.
For poll respondents whose rent payments were not in deferment, 46% of polled Texans had either no or slight confidence they would be able to pay their next rental bill, according to the Census Bureau.
For those in low-income housing, about 15 vacancies exist among the Victoria Housing Authority’s 321 low-income apartments, as previously reported by the Advocate.
“People are staying put in the rental market,” Salinas said. “And people are using (renting) as stepping stones into home buying.”
For those looking to own a home, inventory is similarly slim.
In July 2020, 2.3 months of inventory were available and 140 total listings inside the city limits of Victoria, according to the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University. This means if no new homes were listed for sale and July’s rate of sales remained the same, the homes on the market would last for the least amount of time since before 2015.
For home sellers, a decade-long high was hit in July with 80 homes sold that month — the most in any single month since before 2011, according to the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.
The Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds rate on March 3 by half of a percentage point and again on March 16 by a full percentage point. This was the first time it had been lowered since Oct. 31 and it has not changed throughout the pandemic since March.
Lower rates continued to encourage home buying and even allow some to qualify to buy a home who had not previously been able to, Salinas said.
Continued low-interest rates come as mortgage credit availability rose by 1.5% in July nationwide, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. This allows more credit to become available for those looking to get into a new home.
The real estate market’s condition has varied since June, but inventory overall has decreased during the summer, which is generally a high selling and buying time for homes.
As the pandemic continues to impact the economy near and far, Victoria’s real estate market has remained strong overall.
