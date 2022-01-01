It’s been a very busy season here in Cuero. From a great Gobbler football season going into December, several ribbon cuttings and grand openings welcoming in new businesses throughout Cuero, shop local promotions, and Christmas events. As many of you we are ready to take a little time to enjoy what this season is all about.
As we wrap up the Christmas holiday, we would like to extend a great big thank you to all who supported and bought local this holiday season. Small businesses are the heartbeat of the community, and without your support they would not thrive. This season has truly been a blessing to the small businesses in the Cuero Community.
Many have traveled from all over Texas to visit Cuero and see the wonderful display of Christmas lights in Christmas in The Park. We have had out-of-state visitors as far as California and Louisiana. Many from the surrounding towns say, “it is our family tradition to come see Cuero’s Christmas lights every year.” Congressman Cloud brought his family and enjoyed a hayride through the park and helped pass out mints to those driving through and spread some Christmas cheer. We are so grateful to the City of Cuero, Cuero Development Corporation, and the December Events Committee for all the work they do to put this event on, bringing thousands of visitors through each year. If you haven’t seen this spectacular display there is still time, it will be up through New Year’s Day. The Cuero Regional Hospital will host a special Fresh Start Walk Thru night on Jan. 2, for more information go to www.cuerohospital.org.
Cuero Main Street held its annual Christmas in Downtown event on Dec. 10 and 11.
The historic Main Street district was transformed into a Winter Wonderland of lights, attractions, live performances, food and artisan vendors, late night shopping, live reindeer and of course a visit from Santa Claus.
Cuero Chamber and Main Street hosted Santa’s Last “Shot” Shopping. This last late night shopping event encouraged shoppers to fill up their Santa Shuffle cards before our final drawing was held on Dec. 23. Shoppers enjoyed an evening of shopping in our beautifully decorated downtown with entertainment from Matt Thigpen, festive drinks from 5D Travelin’ Tavern and a savory treat from Atwell’s Elotes and SpudZz. To promote local shopping, 3,500 Santa Shuffle Cards were printed this year, which kicked off Shop Small Saturday Nov. 27 — Dec. 21, shoppers got their cards punched for each $10 purchase; after 10 punches they entered for a weekly drawing to win $100 in Cuero Christmas Bucks. Three weekly drawings were held and one final grand prize drawing on Dec. 22 for $500 in Cuero Christmas Bucks donated from Cuero Main Street. The Christmas Bucks can be used at participating Chamber Members businesses. This is a great way to track sales and last year, 1,600 cards were collected equaling $160,000 in sales revenue and we were anticipating even more this year after all are counted. This year boasts $200,123 from Shop Small Saturday thru Christmas Eve. Participating Chamber businesses love the idea, stating it is a great way to promote shopping local. This is the third year we have done this promotion. It grows every year, and we look forward to keeping it going.
As the year comes to an end, we reflect on how much we have accomplished in 2021, how much we have learned from 2020, and hope that through all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season you were able to enjoy a peaceful Christmas with family and friends. May the true meaning of Christmas never get lost in the chaos of the world around us. We look forward to good things coming to the Cuero Chamber of Commerce business and the Cuero community in 2022. And we look forward to businesses renewing or joining the Cuero Chamber of Commerce in 2022. For information on online new memberships or renewals go to www.cuero.org. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce wishes you all a very blessed New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.