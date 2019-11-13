Torchbearers name sweetheart

Frances Smith was named the 2019-20 Sweetheart of the Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Sue Lynn Hatcher, the 2018-19 sweetheart presented her with her tiara at the chapter’s October luncheon in the home Marcy Turk. Joann Locher and Turk hosted.
Delores Kaspar presented the program on service, telling what several organizations do for their clients and the community.
Joyce Parker, social chairwoman, passed out signup sheets for a fashion show and for a shopping trip to Houston. She thanked Joann for hosting the couples Halloween party.
