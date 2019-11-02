No parent should have to endure the pain of not being able to pay for Christmas, Toys for Tots volunteers say.
At a Toys for Tots planning meeting Thursday, Becca Vasquez, who serves as warehouse coordinator for Toys for Tots in Victoria, recalled one Christmas years ago when money was so tight that the holiday was in jeopardy for her three children.
“I was, like, freaking out because Christmas was right around the corner,” she said.
That long-ago Christmas, she said, was saved by Toys for Tots.
“(A Toys for Tots volunteer) was getting the toys together for my kids, and I start crying,” she said. “I was already so overwhelmed.”
With that experience in mind, Vasquez and other volunteers are asking members of the Crossroads to consider giving a little bit of their time or money to make a child’s Christmas special.
In 2018, Toys for Tots volunteers collected 34,544 toys for 11,515 children, said coordinator Mark Longoria.
With a goal of 30,000 toys for 2019, Longoria and Tots volunteers said they will need the help of community members.
The group is seeking local businesses to host collection bins where gifts can be dropped off.
Longoria said they are seeking new, unwrapped toys valued between $15 and $20.
Those wishing to help also can contribute monetarily, and Longoria said he was proud that about 97% of contributions are spent on gifts for children.
Collected and purchased toys will be given to children in Victoria, Jackson, Calhoun, Goliad, Gonzales and DeWitt counties.
Toys for Tots is also seeking partners in those counties to register children and distribute toys.
Tommy Taylor, owner of Atzenhoffer Chevrolet in Victoria, said it’s been a pleasure for his business to participate.
“I just think it’s a great cause,” he said.
Those who need help during the holiday season will be required to register.
That registration is confidential and will be reviewed by Toys for Tots volunteers.
While Vasquez said she understands some may be unwilling to ask for help, she implored parents to think about their children.
“It’s not the child’s fault that you go through the struggles that you do, and it’s not the parents’ fault either,” she said. “You won’t get a hard time about it, and we don’t ask too many questions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.