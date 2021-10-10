NAME: Tracy Morgan
AGE: 54
EDUCATION: High School GED
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Schroeder/Goliad
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Owner/VP
COMPANY: Comfort Keepers
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
My brother owned the business prior to me. I was working for him in the office and as a caregiver. One day he asked me if I wanted to purchase the business from him. My mother was a caregiver in San Antonio, and I felt this was a way to carry on her legacy.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I was bullied when I was younger and was in an abusive marriage and was told I would never be able to do anything, so I push myself to succeed in whatever I set my mind to. I always go above and beyond to get the task at hand accomplished.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest challenges I have faced have been with hiring employees and retaining them. More and more individuals are choosing to stay at home now which makes it difficult to staff shifts.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
Seniors want to stay in their homes and that is what we help do. This is a profession that will always be needed. As a provider I see the joy they experience when they have someone there to help.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
If you have a compassionate, caring heart then senior citizens need that. They are struggling to do things they did when they were younger and in better health. You can provide those services to them to keep them in the comfort of their own homes which is where they want to be. They need that sense of security that they once had, and you can provide that.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I am an active member of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and a host mom for the Victoria Generals Baseball team. I serve on the board of the Victoria Professional Express Network and Women Growing Together Express Network leagues of the American Business Women’s Association.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Pain to Purpose which provides suitcases and toiletries to children in the Foster Care system, most of these children leave with their belongings in black trash bags. This gives them something they can call their own.
Perpetual Help Home, which helps women in breaking the cycle of incarceration and homelessness. It gives them a safe place to live and heal.
Bethlehem Maternity Home, which provides help to women in a crisis pregnancy. It offers her and her unborn child a new beginning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.