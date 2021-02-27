Suddenly, both the weather and business froze for a week in February.
Supply chain operators grappled with stocking basics for Victoria residents. Businesses posted sold-out signs on their doors or gas pumps. A week after the nasty winter weather subsided, some businesses are still recouping because of lags in production, delivery or both.
Livestock
Purchasing products to keep humans safe was an unmet need for some in the region, but for others, keeping their animals safe was also a challenge.
At Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center, 5705 N. Main St., co-owners Denise and Wade Hartman were told by livestock feed mills that some mills would not be up and running for weeks.
As ranchers came to the couple’s Main Street location, one of three locations they own in Victoria and Goliad, feed, hay and heat lamps sold out so fast that many customers could not get what their animals needed.
“I feel bad for ranchers because they have been calling a lot, asking if we have supplies yet,” Denise Hartman said. “Everybody in town was out.”
One of the business’s main suppliers, Purina, told them they might not receive another truck of feed until almost a week after the winter weather subsided in Victoria. This comes as the Main Street location is about four Purina delivery trucks behind on supply, Wade Hartman said. The couple also grows their own hay and feed meal to sell, but had to outsource with coastal hay supplies to accommodate demand.
During the worst of the winter weather, the Main Street location sold about three or four trucks worth of supplies, which is about 72 to 96 pallets of feed and other supplies. The Main Street location also sold about 1,000 heat lamp bulbs.
“We just have not seen anything like this,” Wade Hartman said. “It’ll probably take a month, at least three weeks, to get back to normal. Our numbers are astronomical this month, and that’s considering we were closed for two and a half days and it was a short month.”
For ranchers who could find feed for sale, Denise Hartman said they could not be picky. Many ranchers prefer buying 20% protein in cottonseed feed, she said, but when low supplies caused them to buy what was available, they purchased either 14% or 38% protein instead.
For much of the feed pellets, or cubes, natural gas is used to make them before being delivered to a store like the Hartmans’. As natural gas has also been in a temporary short supply, Denise Hartman said the ability to produce more feed cubes has been hampered.
Basic necessities the Hartmans sold extended to humans too, as one man arrived during the week of the storm in tears because he could not find a heat lamp or any other tools to keep warm, Denise Hartman said.
Propane and gas
Other essentials for keeping warm or keeping machines powered were challenged by the frozen week.
Propane contributes about 4% of BTUs of energy production in the U.S., but is used by about two-thirds of the U.S., said Propane Education & Research Council CEO Tucker Perkins.
The broad access to propane made it a popular heating fuel during the storm and caused about a doubling in propane sales, to approximately 100 million gallons per day nationally, Perkins said.
Much of the country’s propane is stored underground in Mont Belvieu, between Houston and Beaumont. Perkins said the close proximity of supplies for Texas helped, but generally, the barrier for propane businesses and customers was when roadways were not safe for driving. He also said Tuesday and Wednesday were the days of greatest concern for deliveries.
Because propane is not a just-in-time delivery product, like food or refrigerated vaccines, businesses or customers can store propane for years, he said. A month or two of storage is typical.
Despite this, some Victoria propane businesses sold out or remained busy, even restocking and selling to customers the week following frozen conditions.
For propane businesses that didn’t have enough storage on hand, Perkins said they need to have a conversation with their supplier about why there was not enough of the non-perishable product for customers.
“Do they need more storage? Are you having active conversations with your customers about their usage patterns? Does their propane supplier need to resupply them faster? I would certainly encourage them to have a conversation and to decide whether they need to make changes in their system,” Perkins said. “That’s the beauty of this stored system is there are quite a few ways to remedy (supply shortages).”
Gasoline stations also met delivery challenges amid temporary booms in demand.
At the Conoco gas station, Smoko’s, 5903 Houston Highway, owner Sandy Jamil said a loss of electricity prevented the gas station from running out of gas, therefore closing for three days.
- Some deliveries to the gas station have been pushed out a week, Jamil said, and she expected a gas delivery sometime during the week ending on Saturday.
A shortage of hamburger buns and the Victoria water boil advisory caused fewer supplies to be available inside the gas station too.
Of Jamil’s other gas stations in Texas, she said locations outside Victoria fared worse because roadways were more unsafe for longer.
Travel
Unsafe roadways also included landing strips.
The Victoria Regional Airport had two flights from Monday through Wednesday, both taking off Tuesday morning, airport director Lenny Llerena said.
The airport does not have de-icing or snow removal capabilities and lost water and electricity because of the winter weather.
Pipes burst in airport buildings and staff is now fixing them, but Llerena said airport staff stayed on-site throughout the week of frozen weather to take care of the airport.
Airports in Houston and Dallas had similar issues because of the weather, he said, and the Victoria Regional Airport fared better than airports in North Texas because the weather in Victoria did not freeze for as long.
