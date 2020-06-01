TrustTexas Bank has fully reopened the lobbies at all branches to serve its customers with temporary limited banking hours.
The temporary hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Drive-thru hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at all branches. Saturday drive-thru hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Cuero, Kyle, New Braunfels and the Sam Houston Drive location in Victoria.
Bank officials ask patrons who feel sick not to enter the lobby, but to use the drive thru instead. Customers are encouraged to use 24-hour digital banking services, ATM’s, mobile banking app, 24-hour telephone banking system at 1-866-906-2265 and the enhanced drive-thru services to help minimize person to person contact. For more information, call 1-800-342-0679, or email geninfo@TrustTexas.Bank.
