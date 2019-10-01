Tuesday afternoon, Julie White went to Tuesday Morning with her friend Hannah Borden to find some deals on pillows and a vanity mirror.
It wasn’t her first time in one of the stores, which sell discount home goods and accessories nationally. The store chain is named for the shipments they receive Tuesday mornings.
“I’ve been to the one in San Antonio, mostly,” White said. “I just think they have really unique selections and good brands at good prices.”
Victoria’s Tuesday Morning opened Friday and is now operating seven days a week in the Northcross Shopping Center, 5217 N. Navarro St.
The store was busy with at least 20 customers while White shopped.
The Tuesday Morning that was located in the Victoria Mall closed in 2010, along with several other mall businesses, including Gap and the Scoreboard sports bar.
Angie Brieger visited the store Tuesday afternoon on a whim after leaving a doctor’s appointment.
“I saw the store and I thought, ‘I’ve never been there,’ so I decided to stop,” Brieger said. “It’s a nice place; there’s a lot of nice things in here.”
The space was previously occupied by Fallas Paredes, another discount store, and has more than 12,500 square feet of space. A renovation before Tuesday Morning’s opening included new fixtures, flooring, lighting and a redesigned layout.
Store officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
“We are always looking for new opportunities to bring amazing deals on upscale, name-brand home goods to savvy shoppers,” Phillip Hixton, executive vice president of operations for Tuesday Morning, told the Victoria Advocate in April. “We are excited to return to Victoria and deliver great value in an easy-to-shop and inviting atmosphere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.