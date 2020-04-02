The Texas Water Development Board will hold a board meeting to consider approving financial assistance for water and wastewater system projects.

The board meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. April 9.

The public can attend one of two ways:

GoToWebinar at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6206745743755742734

AdminMonitor at texasadmin.com/tx/twdb.

A recording of the meeting will be also be available.

Anyone who wished to address the board, is asked to fill out the online registration form and send it to Cheryl.Arredondo@twdb.texas.gov no later than 5 p.m. April 8.

For more information, visit the TWDB’s website.

