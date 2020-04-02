The Texas Water Development Board will hold a board meeting to consider approving financial assistance for water and wastewater system projects.
The board meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. April 9.
The public can attend one of two ways:
GoToWebinar at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6206745743755742734
AdminMonitor at texasadmin.com/tx/twdb.
A recording of the meeting will be also be available.
Anyone who wished to address the board, is asked to fill out the online registration form and send it to Cheryl.Arredondo@twdb.texas.gov no later than 5 p.m. April 8.
For more information, visit the TWDB’s website.
