Two-hour grocery delivery now available from H-E-B

H-E-B and Favor Delivery have introduced a new service that allows customers to have grocery essentials delivered to their doorstep in two hours or less.
In addition to H-E-B Curbside and home delivery, Texans can now use Favor’s new Express Delivery service, to have products delivered with no membership fees or minimum order requirement.
With Express Delivery, customers can choose up to 25 items from a selected list of groceries and essentials. Each order will have a delivery driver who will contact the customer with any substitutions along the way. All deliveries will be placed at the customer’s doorstep and customers will receive a notification when their Favor has arrived.
Express Delivery from H-E-B is available 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily via the Favor app or favordelivery.com. For a limited time, Express Delivery includes a $4.98 two-hour delivery fee (regularly $9.95) and $10 tip, which goes entirely to the runner who will personally shop and deliver items.
The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support Program provides seniors 60 and older, with delivery of groceries and essentials via its web ordering service or phone line. Seniors can place same-day grocery orders through the Senior Support Program’s ordering and delivery website from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. The Senior Support Line phone ordering service is available by calling 833-397-0080 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. For more information about the program, visit favordelivery.com/seniors.
To continue making this service affordable to seniors, H-E-B and Favor will extend waiving all delivery service fees for the Senior Support Program through the end of May, and orders will only require a $10 tip. To help make these deliveries even more affordable for seniors, Texans can give directly to the Senior Support Fund at favordelivery.com/SeniorSupportFund or after placing an order in the Favor app. All contributions are directly applied to seniors’ orders to ensure they have access to low-cost home delivery during this crisis.
