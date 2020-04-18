Everyone remembers the night that Hurricane Harvey had hit and wreaked total havoc on our communities in the Golden Crescent.
The Small Business Administration had representatives come to our area and assist business owners with their disaster loan applications with the assistance of the University of Houston-Victoria Small Business Development Center. That was almost three years ago and now we are dealing with an entirely different disaster, one that we have never seen before in our lifetime.
When thinking of an event that had affected our entire nation like COVID-19, I go back to the Great Depression and World War II. It was during that time our economy had taken a major hit, small businesses were going out of business or struggling, and families were subjected to food rationing. It was during that time that the country had to come together and participated in these mandates.
Now, in 2020, we are being asked to do the same thing that our grandparents or great-grandparents had to do and experiencing distress within our small business community and economy.
Within the past month, there has been a great deal of media coverage surrounding the bills that have been passed by Congress to help small businesses survive and for individuals to receive some type of paycheck and/or assistance.
There have also been discussions about how this has caused us to make changes in the way we do business and adjust to new standards. When thinking about how we will open back up we need to realize that this will be a long, hard and slow process in opening our country again and begin to think about the adjustments that will have to be made for you to open your business.
When this all began, not the first case in the United States, but the outbreak overseas in China, Italy and Spain, H-E-B started preparing and putting together a plan on how they would handle an outbreak. For them it was not a matter of “if” it was a matter of “when” the outbreak would hit Texas and how they were going to respond.
Now, I know we are not all H-E-Bs and they are a big corporation, but it is time to start having that mindset of preparing for, not the “if,” but the “when” we start opening our businesses back up. What standards are you going to have for your business? What are some of the new norms that will affect our lives and how are you going to adjust your business to fit those needs?
The time is now to start developing a plan on how you will open your business, implement new standards, and prepare for the long, hard, and slow road ahead. To assist in planning, the UHV SBDC advising staff is available to assist. We are working remotely and practicing social distancing but we can meet with you through video and phone conferencing to assist businesses during this hard time.
There are a variety of programs available that can assist in funding your business during this time. To know more about these programs, contact us any time.
