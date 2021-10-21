The University of Houston-Victoria has raised $915,000 to fund the first three years of a partnership with an Idaho-based business startup.
The funds raised will cover program operating costs for Innovation Collective and will include the hiring of a community leader, travel, marketing, conferences and other events, UHV officials said at an afternoon luncheon at the Victoria Country Club Thursday.
It has taken nearly a year to secure the funding, said Ken Colwell, dean of the college of business at UHV.
“It’s almost all operating expenses,” he said. “They don’t make very much money during that first three years.”
There are no fees to use Innovation Collective services, Colwell said. Eventually they will have an office space in Victoria, and there will be fees to rent office and shared work space.
The funds raised will not go toward the office space, Colwell said.
“That’s their deal. That’s how they make money eventually,” he said. “Our deal is we’re paying them for services, for programing, that sort of thing.”
With the funding secured, the next phase for Innovation Collective will be hiring a local community leader, said Nick Smoot, Innovation Collective founder and CEO.
“Now comes the hard work on our part,” he said.
The community leader is a full-time position that will be filled by a local person expected to spearhead Innovation Collective events in the area, Colwell said.
The Innovation Collective is planning on hosting 70 events per year, Smoot said.
The events will lay the groundwork to establish Innovation Collective in the area, Colwell said. They will include open forums, weekend-long summits and bringing in experts from different industries to speak, Colwell said.
“I’ve already had the head of all renewable energy at Amazon asking if they can come and mentor,” Smoot said.
Innovation Collective has modeled these events in cities in California, New York, Nevada, Florida and Idaho, Colwell said.
“We’re getting the benefit of their learning curve,” he said. “They know these are the events that work.”
