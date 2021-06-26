From golf courses to open houses, Jake Truss has become a community member in Victoria who is ready to move people in the right direction.
Truss, 28, started his first position as a real estate agent with Greg Spears Realty, 2204 E. Airline Road. But before starting his career, his involvement in his non-native home of Victoria had already been far down the fairway.
Originally from Gatesville, which is west of Waco, Truss moved to Victoria to attend and play golf for the University of Houston-Victoria — and has even won the Victoria City Championships. He graduated in 2016 with a biology degree and then worked a tree removal job, with significant work following Hurricane Harvey. He also played professional golf following graduation in the Adams Pro Tour, "living the life in my rinky-dink truck," and traveling out of state on tournaments, he said.
Truss has also been playing guitar live in Victoria for years, occasionally alongside fiddle player Bonnie Riley. Often the duo or just Truss can be found playing at Moonshine Drinkery or elsewhere playing with Turnpike Troubadours, outlaw country or other tunes.
Truss has always enjoyed driving through neighborhoods, checking out the houses. But the inspiration first started for his career when he worked for a home builder while in high school. He said he noticed the structure that a house provides for people.
After passing exams to become a licensed agent, he said working with the firm's broker Greg Spears and the smaller, locally owned real estate firm made for an incredible mentor in his new career that was fantastic from day one.
"Not everybody is wired like that," Truss said of Spears. "I handle things I can control and that's working hard and showing up, and (Spears) always says 'the truth is never inappropriate.' I've worked with a lot of people not like that."
Truss said he wants to learn how to be an agent right in his first two years, which is approaching with his two-year work anniversary on Nov. 1.
As a young professional, he said it's important for people around his age to learn in their careers and do well.
"Pay it forward," he said. "We've been given mentorship, and I've been taught. So why not pass it on? If anything, you're helping pull the city in the direction we're pulling ourselves."
Entering the field just months before the pandemic arrived in the Crossroads has been interesting, he said. Interest rates have remained low since he started with Spears, and the supply of houses has been tight.
But being an agent in Victoria has helped, he said.
"Victoria has a small town feel and stuff doesn't get out of hand here," he said. "Victoria is small enough. Being involved in the community has helped. Food, water, shelter. I get to help people find one of the basic necessities."
