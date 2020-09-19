From no job to three, Priya Wilson’s employment status this year has been a roller coaster on track with the pandemic.
The unemployment rate in the Golden Crescent inches away from its pandemic high and reached 7.8% in July. This includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson and Lavaca counties. For workers in sectors like the service industry, even a moment of unemployment can cause a snowball effect.
New confirmed cases continue to see a decline, and by some metrics, so does the poor impact on the economy. But for Wilson, the challenges at and outside of work aren’t over yet.
Wilson worked at Chili’s as a server when the pandemic arrived in Texas. When businesses began to close out of caution for the coronavirus, Wilson could not come into her job which supplies most of her income from tips. Not receiving that income meant the bills would pile up quickly.
Receiving assistance helped her for a time, but she doesn’t feel it was able to fully turn her in the right direction again.
“I was already so far behind from being laid off so by the time I got my stimulus check, it was just to like be able to cover my rent,” Wilson said. “I was just getting the hang of trying to get back to normal. Now I feel like I’m gonna be back to where I was when I was unemployed.”
Wilson has resumed work at Chili’s, picked up a second job at T-Mobile and is currently looking for a third job in retail.
Wilson’s experience comes at a time when retail trade experienced a loss of about one-fourth of jobs as of April, according to a survey of businesses between Victoria and Corpus Christi.
The Golden Crescent region fared slightly better than the rest of the state and nation in unemployment rates throughout the pandemic.
Between March, at the time when COVID-19 cases began to appear in the region, and July, the unemployment rate stayed below the state and national averages, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. At one point, in April, there was as much as a 5% difference between the Golden Crescent and national rates. August rates have not yet been released.
This translates to 83,664 employed in the Golden Crescent region out of 90,768 in the workforce for the month of July.
In Victoria, where Wilson lives and works, the city experienced a 9.9% unemployment rate during July.
“This will get better,” Henry Guajardo said of the slow, inconsistent economic recovery.
As the executive director of Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, he and his staff offer services to people in the Golden Crescent region.
But much of the financial assistance people like Wilson have needed is still mainly doled out by the statewide-focused workforce commission.
Rent payments, lower income, an unexpected car wreck, related medical bills and time out of work all made the process of receiving unemployment assistance from the state “beyond frustrating,” Wilson said.
Her experience comes as supplements to the workforce commission’s assistance continues to operate on a shoestring.
The federal government, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, had been adding $300 per week for Texans under the Lost Wages Assistance Program. As of Sept. 5, a news release by the workforce commission stated FEMA’s funding for the additional financial assistance ended.
In addition to difficulty with unemployment assistance, receiving the wages she was due was also a challenge.
After income was input incorrectly at one of Wilson’s jobs, getting someone to fix it took more time she didn’t have.
“I kept trying to get a hold of someone to fix it and nobody could,” Wilson said. “They just kept telling me that I had to redo the claim so then I kept making a claim, and nothing was done.”
Some sectors of the economy saw a bounce back, such as e-commerce related fields, trucking and construction according to Indeed data gathered by Axios.
Additionally, Guajardo said health care and retail are doing well. He expects cyclical employment to pick up in retail with the upcoming holidays during the remainder of 2020.
Guajardo also encourages job seekers and potential job seekers to be prepared and aware of changes in the future of the job hunt.
He said effective networking through platforms like LinkedIn, building skills and being aware of resources is still going to be important. But being prepared for virtual interviews and virtual job fairs, such as the ones his office plans to put together Sept. 25, will also be crucial.
“Individuals really need to prepare themselves and not get stymied by not having some kind of structure day-to-day,” Guajardo said.
Service-related jobs and many others in this region, and nationwide, are still working to fully return to an economy that may never be the same as it was before the pandemic.
