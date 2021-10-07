VTX1 Companies’ purchase of TISD will see no changes in service.
South Texas-based VTX1 Companies announced Tuesday that they had acquired the local internet service provider TISD, according to a news release. The acquisition will see no changes to TISD’s services, Dave Osborn, CEO of VTX1 Companies, said in a statement Thursday.
“The same wonderful service that is delivered to TISD subscribers will remain the same as they enjoy today,” Osborn said.
TISD will continue to operate under its own name, Osborn said. The only change will be with ownership.
VTX1 Companies has recently acquired similar businesses to TISD in the Seguin and San Antonio areas, according to the news release.
“TISD is happy and excited to be joining the VTX1 family,” said Diann Cumberland, chief executive officer of TISD in the news release. “We look forward to working together.”
