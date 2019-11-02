Drive along U.S. 59 between Houston and Victoria and it’s not long until stacks and trains of cars in tow pass by.
Many of the drivers pull over and stop at the Stripes convenience store and gas station on Laurent Street and U.S. Highway 59, said Amanda Huvar, an assistant manager at the store.
Between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m., the drivers rest in the parking lot, but Huvar said they’re always gone by the time she gets to work about sunrise.
For the drivers, it’s a much-needed stop on a long drive; many of them are heading to Mexico or the border, where the cars are sold, to the dismay of people such as Guillermo Rosales Zárate, deputy general director of the Mexican Association of Automotive Dealers.
Zárate said the influx of cars from the U.S. creates a competitive market saturated with low-quality vehicles rejected by American buyers.
The common practice may only become more popular in the months to come.
A decree passed by the Mexican government in July 2011 gave Mexican officials control over the quantity and quality of used vehicles imported from the U.S. is set to expire at the end of 2019. Zárate said he hopes the decree is renewed. Otherwise, more low-quality vehicles will enter into Mexico and more vehicle trains will be traveling south on U.S. 59 and other highways.
In the past 28 months, there has been a sharp decline in new vehicle sales in Mexico, he said.
The practice of buying used cars in the U.S. and selling them across the border in Mexico is already common, said David Lockard, chief operating officer of C.A.R. Transport in Burleson.
“It’s a good market for used vehicles,” Lockard said. “People down there can’t always afford a new car.”
Lockard’s company is a contract carrier for new cars, but said he doesn’t send his tow trucks across the border because of safety concerns. He is familiar with the practice of hauling cars to Mexico.
Josh Petru, a co-owner of Custom Car Care on North Main Street in Victoria, said the practice is beneficial to people in Victoria because they can sell a car to a buyer who plans to sell in Mexico for twice the amount they could sell it to a junk lot.
“We’ve had some customers that had a car that had a motor blow up. For us to try and repair the car, it’d be about $3,500,” Petru said. “You’d be dumb to fix it because you’d be spending more money than what your car is worth.”
For owners with a dead car, Petru said there are two options: sell the car to a junk lot, which will buy the car for scrap metal and pay about $250 to $350, or sell it to a buyer who plans to fix the car, transport it to the border and sell it there.
“I’m on the customer’s side,” Petru said. “We should all be glad we’re not selling them to each other because they’re not fixable.”
However, Petru said he hasn’t seen the buyers in Victoria for at least a couple of years.
That could change if the decree is not renewed.
Mexico’s auto industry is one of the world’s top producers, and most of its vehicles are sold for export to the United States.
Zárate said the domestic industry struggles because of a lack of regulation and oversight at the border.
The conditions have had a calculable toll on the economy.
“In 2006, more than 1.5 million used vehicles were imported from the United States, while in 2018, 140,000 used vehicles were imported,” Zárate said. “The outlook toward 2020 remains negative and could worsen if the decree is not extended or illegal vehicles are not regulated.”
Zárate said the regulations, and better customs control, are needed to prevent the import of cars classified as a “total loss” and to make sure cars have undergone smog checks and that they haven’t been issued false invoices.
