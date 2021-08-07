A consumer seeking to upgrade an older vehicle sitting in the driveway will find the car market a very different place than it was pre-pandemic.
Automakers expected a dip in sales during the coronavirus pandemic and scaled back their production to prepare for that. However, that sales dip never came and demand for new cars remained steady. The result was that automakers were unable to complete new vehicles for sale and used car values climbed, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds, a car shopping website.
Primarily, automakers scaled back their purchase of microchips, a part high in demand for electronics production during the pandemic, Caldwell said.
“They kind of swooped in and took those allotments of chips, and when automakers saw that sales were not that bad for new vehicles they were too late, the goods had been promised elsewhere,” she said.
While other automobile parts might be in short supply as well, microchips are the primary culprit for the short supply of new vehicles on the market because modern vehicles all require them, Caldwell said.
“You literally have parking lots full of vehicles that just need a few chips in them to go for sale, but without them they still can’t be sold,” she said.
At Victoria Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, new car inventory began to drop last summer and by the fall they began to see a surge in the used car market. Now new cars are selling as quickly as they arrive, general manager James Law said.
“As long as there’s that kind of short supply, used car values are going to remain high. That’s a huge benefit to customers. Their used car is worth more than it ever has been and it might be a great position for them to upgrade,” he said.
As new cars become more rare, the more readily available used cars increase in value, which means consumers are both selling and purchasing used vehicles for record highs.
The average transaction price for used vehicles climbed to $25,410 in the second quarter of 2021, up from $20,942 just a year earlier in the second quarter of 2020, according to data compiled by Edmunds.
The rising value of used cars presents an advantage for customers dealing with auto dealers, Law said.
“It’s an unprecedented win-win for our customers,” he said. “It’s putting us in a position to help customers make deals. Previously, they might have been underwater and unable to make a deal, and they’re able to make those deals now because the used car market has gone up so much.”
In the current market, even owners of high-mileage vehicles are able to sell their vehicles for more than they would at this time last year, according to an Edmunds study.
The study of sales of vehicles with over 100,000 miles showed that in June 2021 the average transaction price for high-mileage vehicles was $16,489 compared to just $12,626 in June 2020, representing a 31% increase in transaction price in just one year.
This rise in value is bringing owners of older, higher-mileage vehicles back into the market when they previously believed their vehicles did not carry any value, Law said.
“Customers that thought they were stuck in a vehicle are being brought into the market and able to upgrade when previously it might not have been an option,” he said.
The market isn’t expected to return to its pre-pandemic state until 2022 because of microchip supply chain disruptions and delays, Caldwell said.
“It probably will be a slow fix rather than suddenly the floodgates will open and the cars will all be there,” she said.
The market is likely at its worst point and may begin to slowly recover at the end of August, she added.
Law agreed that the vehicle market wouldn’t return to normalcy anytime soon.
“Based on the chip shortage and some of the manufacturing constraints and supply constraints that are existing right now, it’s not going to end anytime soon,” he said. “There isn’t a huge end in sight. For the foreseeable future, it’s going to continue, so these used car prices are going to maintain close to what they are now.”
The new car shortage has made this a great time for used car owners to be in the market, Law said.
“Used car values are so great right now,” he said. “It’s an amazing time to be in the market.”
