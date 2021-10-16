Editor’s note: By Jim Cole
Much of this article appeared in the Victoria Advocate on Oct. 31, 2009. This story was published originally in the Victoria Advocate on May 21, 2017.
The Lone Star Saloon was called Victoria’s finest watering hole. It was located at 107 W. Constitution St., where, in later years, one would find the Waffle Shop.
In 1896, L.F. Jecker (1853-1920), who listed his occupation as “saloon keeper,” built an elegant late-Victorian structure, featuring cast-iron detailing on the exterior and furnished with the costliest and most beautiful set of mahogany fixtures of any bar in town.
There is anecdotal evidence that the facility featured an ingenious arrangement of pulleys and belts, powered by a gasoline engine at the rear of the saloon, to turn the blades of overhead fans and provide cooling.
It wasn’t exactly air-conditioning but was luxurious for the time, possibly surpassing any other saloon in town.
Moreover, there were a lot of saloons in Victoria in 1900, and there were quantities of alcoholic beverages consumed. During the first two decades of the 20th century, the trunks of all the trees on the main plaza were whitewashed. This was believed to have been done to keep inebriated citizens from bumping into them on their way home after a night of socializing.
Victoria historian Sidney Weisiger wrote, “It was the custom, during court sessions or election times, to require all the old gentlemen to check their walking canes or crutches with the bartender. This was to keep any of these old men from getting too excited and using the canes or crutches to prove a point.”
Evidently, Victorians of the early days felt just as passionately about issues of the day as many Victorians of this present day. However, one hopes that today’s “old gentlemen” would be more likely, when disagreeing, to be somewhat restrained in their reactions.
Additional anecdotal evidence suggests that over the years, there were all sorts of interesting activities taking place on the second floor of the building. There was a club known as The Cattlemen’s Club, held upstairs. There are a few reports of a “Gentlemen’s Club” using the premises as its headquarters.
In 1911, L.F. Jecker sold the business, but not the building, to his younger brother, Joe Jecker (1861-1926).
And in 1918, Joe Jecker purchased the building from his brother for $14,000, thus becoming the sole owner of the building as well as proprietor of the saloon. However, Joe’s timing was not the best. The Volstead Act was passed over President Woodrow Wilson’s veto Oct. 27, 1919.
On Jan. 16, 1920, the act went into effect. The good old days were over.
By 1950, if one were to walk along the south side of the 100 block of West Constitution Street, one would pass along the side of the Victoria National Bank, then the Victoria Cafeteria, the Waffle Shop, the Rita Theatre and the Uptown Theatre, and on the corner of Constitution and Bridge streets, one would find the business office of Central Power and Light Company.
And today, all of the above have “Vanished from Victoria.” The entire block along West Constitution is occupied by Prosperity Bank.
