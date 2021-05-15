Vanished from Victoria: The Old Rupley Hotel

Editor’s Note: This article originally published in 2010.
Sid Weisiger claims that the old Rupley Hotel was built of adobe and brick.
Victor Marion Rose refers to the “Rupley concrete building” in 1883. Whatever material was used, the building sprang to life in the glory days preceding the Civil War.
Capt. Jacob A. Rupley had a plantation south of Victoria, near those of Dr. Cocke, Michael Lowery Stoner, the Venables, Taylors and Scotts. He was also proprietor of the Ruby Saloon, a much favored watering hole downtown.
Rupley passed away in the yellow fever epidemic in 1867, having served in the 6th Texas Infantry Regiment during the “late unpleasantness.”
Early in the summer of 1865 Maj. Gen. David S. Stanley, USA, set 10,000 men of his Fourth Corps ashore at Indianola. He brought one brigade to Victoria in July 1865 and commandeered the stately residence of Abraham Levi (403 N. Main Street) as his headquarters. During those dark days of Reconstruction, federal officers were quartered in the Rupley Hotel.
Military rule in Texas came to an end in 1869, and civil authority was restored in April of the following year. It took an additional four years for Texas to shake free of “carpetbag domination.”
Ownership of the Rupley building passed to the Diegel family. From this time, the building was known as the “old Diegel Building.”
Chris Sitterle operated a saloon in the south portion of the building (206 S. Main Street).
Alex Angerstein’s Victoria Meat Market was a fixture in this building for many years. Salbo George operated a stand on the Santa Rosa side for many years. Abraham Simon, father of M. O. Simon, owned the building in its latter days. He established his “New York Store” here.
Finally, in 1940, the old building was razed to make way for the Hill Department Store building — later C. R. Anthony. The old Rupley Hotel and the adjoining 1893 M. Diegel Building (208 S. Main Street) were bulldozed in November 1974 to make way for a parking lot. An attractive mural overlooks this historic site today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.