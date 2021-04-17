Editor’s note: This originally published in 2015.
One of the oldest buildings in Victoria, Mitchell School has endured fires, hurricanes and the onslaught of thousands of students, yet the building still stands. Only its third floor has vanished from Victoria.
Located at 306 E. Commercial St. in “Old Town” Victoria, Mitchell was a handsome three-story structure when completed as Central High School in 1902. Under the third-floor mansard roof, supported by massive load-bearing masonry walls, was the school’s auditorium and offices. The lower two floors contained classrooms.
In 1918 Patti Welder High School was completed on East North Street. Central High then became an elementary school and was renamed for J. D. Mitchell, one of the school district’s first trustees.
There have been three fires during the old school’s past. In 1921, the fire damage was relatively minor and quickly repaired. The 1935 fire badly damaged the third floor causing it to be abandoned and thereafter used for storage. The 1943 fire was the most severe and consumed the roof, what remained of the third floor, and severely damaged the second.
The building was repaired as a two-story structure rather than to the original specifications since in 1943 World War II was raging, and construction materials were difficult to find. Repairs needed to be made quickly to provide for the more than 600 students who, after the fire, were temporarily attending school in already overcrowded facilities throughout Victoria.
In 1974, Mitchell School students and faculty presented a program on the history of their school. A portion of that program follows, in the students’ own words:
“Mitchell’s appearance has changed a lot since it first began in 1902. To begin with, it was a three-story building. An auditorium was located in the top story. There were water fountains and girls’ and boys’ restrooms found outside on the school grounds. The superintendent’s office was located in the building at that time.
“The students must have really loved having fire drills since the fire escapes were spiral-shaped and if you were in the third story auditorium or even on the second floor, you would have quite a slide before you reached the ground floor. In case of a real fire, this fire escape was equipped with a central water line from top to bottom. Water would be spilled on the metal escape making it slippery and easier to move children quickly out of the building.” (Reprinted courtesy VISD)
The circular slides are gone today, replaced by more conventionally-designed fire escapes.
The old building continues to be in service as it has been for 113 years. Today it is called Mitchell Guidance Center. The dedicated teachers there work to provide learning opportunities as well as demonstrate life experiences to young people as they prepare them for adulthood and productive lives.
And as one walks the halls of Mitchell, it is easy to imagine benevolent spirits of educators and students long past giving silent encouragement and applauding the achievements of both today’s teachers and those who attend.
