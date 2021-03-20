As the 19th century faded into the 20th, many of Victoria’s citizens began building their homes in the area known as Diamond Hill. This part of our city — an area loosely defined as bounded by South Cameron, River, Convent and South Liberty — is situated on high ground and overlooks the forests bordering the Guadalupe River.
Summer sea breezes then, as they do now, passed over the river and cascaded up the hill, providing needed cooling.
The advantages of Diamond Hill were not lost on Dr. Hugh Crouse as he selected the 600 Block of South Wheeler for his new —and very modern — hospital. An announcement in the 1900 Victoria City Directory stated Valley View Hospital, later renamed Victoria Hospital, was “Now ready for patients,” and was “a modern institution constructed for hospital purposes only; three stories high; located on a sandy hill, six blocks from the heart of the city; overlooking town and the Guadalupe valley.”
Moreover, the announcement stated, “the sanitary and drainage features are of the best,” and went on to list, “features for comfort and convenience are as follows: elevator; dumb waiter; laundry tube; speaking tubes; pear push buttons hanging by every bed, registering nurse calls from patients on first and second floors; electric fans; electric lights; electric heaters; baths, portable and arranged for fever and gynecological cases; modern fire protection.”
It further advised, “The latest aseptic features for such institutions have been provided for, such as a rounded base and corners in operating and sterilizing rooms, each having tiled floors, with wainscoting of tile; the walls of each are painted with liquid enamel; kitchen and laundry especially arranged for hospital purposes; operating and sterilizing furniture of the latest aseptic construction, being of glass and enameled iron; X-ray, 12-inch spark, Edison coil; head nurse, Sealy Hospital graduate; Interne in house; German, English and Spanish spoken; cuisine of the best. Rates moderate.”
Information about the hospital’s rates is not readily available other than they were “moderate,” but somewhat of an idea of medical costs in the early 20th century can be gained from an announcement published in the Victoria Advocate in 1909, when a group of prominent Victoria physicians announced their fee schedules as being, “a fee of $2 for day visits and $4 for night visits.” Office consultations were $1 and up.
Ownership of the hospital passed to Dr. Jesse Lander in 1919, and shortly afterward, two wings were added along with a new operating room. The structure was reopened in 1922 as Victoria Hospital.
Twenty years later, in 1942, the hospital was sold to Dr. Allen C. Shields and continued in operation until 1965 when it was merged with the newly completed DeTar Hospital.
The Shields family then donated the old structure to the Salvation Army.
Today there is vacant land in the 600 block of South Wheeler Street. The old hospital that served Victorians for 65 years has vanished into the locked vaults of time.
