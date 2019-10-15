Victoria is about to get a representation boost in a state association for economic development professionals, volunteers and elected officials.
Dale Fowler, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, assumed the chairmanship of the Texas Economic Development Council on Friday in San Antonio during the council’s annual conference.
Fowler will serve in the leadership role for 2020. He’s been active in the council for more than a decade and has been a member of its executive board for four years.
TEDC is an Austin-based statewide nonprofit professional association that works to bring new investment and jobs to Texas. It has more than 800 members.
Jeff Lyon, vice president of marketing for the VEDC, said during the annual conference, he noticed a recurring pattern among the issues mentioned by economic development professionals from across the state.
“All sizes of communities were there, and they all have the same problems: workforce,” Lyon said.
Additionally, Lyon said all economic development corporations, which vary in their funding sources, struggle to maintain financial backing.
Fowler said among his goals as chairman will be to raise attention to the value of economic development in keeping up with new infrastructure developments.
“Economic development is the best way to raise new revenue for local governments without raising taxes,” Fowler said.
Lyon said he’s excited for Victoria to have increased representation in the statewide association. He thinks the increased exposure it will bring Victoria is a result of some of the exposure the VEDC has already brought to the city through projects such as bringing Caterpillar to the Crossroads.
Fowler attributed his chairmanship to both the VEDC’s work and its work ethic.
“The professionalism of the team we have here in Victoria and various accomplishments over the past 15-20 years is what put us in this position,” Fowler said.
