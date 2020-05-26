Vela Farms On the Square opens at new location
Buy Now

Laurie Lamas points out different desserts to Sue Gopffarth and Olga Garcia at Vela Farms On the Square. The restaurant moved to 221 S. Main St. and reopened  on Tuesday, May 26 with new bakery items and kitchen apparel. It is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and serves lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

 Tristan Ipock | tipock@vicad.com

Laurie Lamas points out different desserts to Sue Gopffarth and Olga Garcia at Vela Farms On the Square. The restaurant moved to 221 S. Main St. and reopened  on Tuesday, May 26 with new bakery items and kitchen apparel. It is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and serves lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.