A groundbreaking was held Monday afternoon for the new Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant.
Ventura’s Tamales is expanding into a new location adjacent to DeTar Hospital North that will be rebranded as Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant, according to a news release form the company.
The new location will be located directly beside the new Springwood Medical Plaza at 6202 Nursery Drive.
Ventura’s will keep their current location as their catering venue.
Ventura’s has been serving authentic Tex-Mex food in the Victoria area since 1985 and has been voted Best Mexican Food by Victoria Advocate readers for six of the last seven years.
The new location will feature a full-service bar, drive-thru, to-go station and more than 150 seats and a covered patio area for diners.
The groundbreaking Monday afternoon was a private gathering including the Ventura’s Tamales owners, staff, property developers, and a few city officials.
“Thank you, Victoria, for your continued and loyal support over the years. We are excited to break ground on this new location. We are looking forward to continuing to serve you in our new facility in 2022,” said Martha Vasquez, co-owner of Ventura’s.
Construction will begin this month with a projected completion date in spring 2022.
