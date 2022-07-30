Your Life: Cuero couple spreads gospel in greasepaint (copy)
Maryjane DeBee looks at herself in the mirror after putting on the finishing touches to her outfit on Jan. 23 in her home in Cuero. Otherwise known as “Bunny,” DeBee describes her character: “She’s like the Energizer bunny, the bunny you would want to cuddle.” Victoria Advocate Photo Editor Duy Vu won first place with this photo in the Texas Press Association's 2022 contest.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

The Victoria Advocate won 11 awards, including three first place awards, in the Texas Press Association’s 2020-21 Texas Better Newspaper contest.

The awards were announced Saturday during the annual Texas Press Association’s conference in San Marcos.

The Advocate won first place in column writing, special sections and feature photography.

Overall, it placed third in sweepstakes. Its sister paper, the Longview News-Journal won the sweepstakes category.

Sweepstakes is based on the number of awards won throughout the contest. Points are awarded for first through fourth place placements.

The Advocate and News-Journal competed in the Division 2 of nine categories based on circulation.

Former Advocate columnist Aprill Brandon won first place for her column writing including her farewell column to Advocate readers.

Kitchen not so confidential

Photo editor Duy Vu won first for his feature photos of the couple who conduct a clown ministry.

Cuero couple spreads gospel in greasepaint

The Advocate Staff won first for its special section commemoration of the paper’s 175th anniversary.

The general excellence category is judged on the quality of three preselected publication dates.

The Advocate's new magazine, Discover 361, place second in the magazine category.

The M. Roberts Media group swept the sports coverage for Division 2. The Advocate placed fourth followed at third by Marshall News Messenger, second by the Tyler Morning Telegraph and First by Longview.

 Here is a breakdown of how the Advocate placed:

First

Column writing

Special sections

Feature photography

Second:

Best magazine

Page design

Third

Sweepstakes

Fourth

General excellence

Advertising

Sports coverage

Headline writing

Community service

The 2022-23 conference will be June 1-3 in Round Rock

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at bcooper@vicad.com or 361-574-1285.

