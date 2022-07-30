The Victoria Advocate won 11 awards, including three first place awards, in the Texas Press Association’s 2020-21 Texas Better Newspaper contest.
The awards were announced Saturday during the annual Texas Press Association’s conference in San Marcos.
The Advocate won first place in column writing, special sections and feature photography.
Overall, it placed third in sweepstakes. Its sister paper, the Longview News-Journal won the sweepstakes category.
Sweepstakes is based on the number of awards won throughout the contest. Points are awarded for first through fourth place placements.
The Advocate and News-Journal competed in the Division 2 of nine categories based on circulation.
Former Advocate columnist Aprill Brandon won first place for her column writing including her farewell column to Advocate readers.
Photo editor Duy Vu won first for his feature photos of the couple who conduct a clown ministry.
The Advocate Staff won first for its special section commemoration of the paper’s 175th anniversary.
The general excellence category is judged on the quality of three preselected publication dates.
The Advocate's new magazine, Discover 361, place second in the magazine category.
The M. Roberts Media group swept the sports coverage for Division 2. The Advocate placed fourth followed at third by Marshall News Messenger, second by the Tyler Morning Telegraph and First by Longview.
Here is a breakdown of how the Advocate placed:
First
Column writing
Special sections
Feature photography
Second:
Best magazine
Page design
Third
Sweepstakes
Fourth
General excellence
Advertising
Sports coverage
Headline writing
Community service
The 2022-23 conference will be June 1-3 in Round Rock
