The Victoria Advocate won 15 awards in the annual Texas Associated Press Managing Editors contest announced Thursday.
The awards were
First Place:
- Video Longer Than Two Minutes — Emree Weaver
- Designer of the Year — Nicole Crapps
Second Place:
- Online Newspaper of the Year
- Freedom of Information — Kali Venable
- Video Longer Than Two Minutes — Emree Weaver
- Feature Series — Ciara McCarthy
- Editorial Writing — Chris Cobler
- Headline Writing — Samantha Hankins
Third Place:
- Community Service
- Freedom of Information — Jessica Priest
- Video Shorter Than Two Minutes — Kendall Warner
- Infographics — Kimiko Fieg
Honorable Mention:
- Team Effort – Advocate Staff
- General Column Writing -Aprill Brandon
- Specialty Reporting — Kali Venable
Additional awards will be announced Friday.
The Advocate competed against newspapers with a daily circulation of 30,000 to 125,000, the second-largest classification in the state.
