Victoria Advocate sign
Buy Now

The Victoria Advocate has served the Crossroads since 1846. The newspaper is in its third generation of local family ownership.

 Advocate File Photo

The Victoria Advocate won 15 awards in the annual Texas Associated Press Managing Editors contest announced Thursday.

The awards were

First Place:

  • Video Longer Than Two Minutes — Emree Weaver
  • Designer of the Year — Nicole Crapps

Second Place:

  • Online Newspaper of the Year
  • Freedom of Information — Kali Venable
  • Video Longer Than Two Minutes — Emree Weaver
  • Feature Series — Ciara McCarthy
  • Editorial Writing — Chris Cobler
  • Headline Writing — Samantha Hankins

Third Place:

  • Community Service
  • Freedom of Information — Jessica Priest
  • Video Shorter Than Two Minutes — Kendall Warner
  • Infographics — Kimiko Fieg

Honorable Mention:

  • Team Effort – Advocate Staff
  • General Column Writing -Aprill Brandon
  • Specialty Reporting — Kali Venable

Additional awards will be announced Friday.

The Advocate competed against newspapers with a daily circulation of 30,000 to 125,000, the second-largest classification in the state.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.