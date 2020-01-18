GALVESTON — The Victoria Advocate won 14 awards Saturday in the annual Texas Press Association contest.
The total tied the Advocate for the sweepstakes award with the Galveston County Daily News. Decided by a tie-breaker, the News placed first in sweepstakes and the Advocate second.
The Advocate won first place in six categories:
— Feature writing, Marina Riker and Angela Piazza. Of the winning entry, “Hidden in Plain Sight,” the judges wrote in part: “The Victoria Advocate’s package on the compounding effects of disaster and limited economic ability demands attention. It is a dignified portrait of those who are struggling in today’s America, but it does not rely on cheap sentimentality. Rather, it rouses the reader by laying out, very carefully and very clearly, the cold, hard facts.”
— Editorial writing, Chris Cobler.
— Headline writing, Samantha Hankins and Nicole Crapps.
— Page design, Crapps and Meredith Cash. “Bold choice elevated this selection to the No. 1 spot.”
— Blue moon special section, Riker and Piazza, “Hidden in Plain Sight.” “The photography that accompanied this Blue Moon event gave the article life and really drew you in.“
— Feature photo, Matthew Westmoreland, Chamberlain Smith, Evan Lewis, Emree Weaver and Piazza. “Photographers have captured beautiful moments that evoke emotions.”
The newspaper won three second places, for best website, Thomas Martinez and staff; sports photo, Westmoreland, Lewis, Madelynne Scales and Kayla Renie; and advertising, Kimberley Bailey and Melodie King.
The Advocate also won a third place in community service, “Port Politics,” Jessica Priest, Jon Wilcox, Kimiko Fieg, Piazza and Cobler; and fourth places in column writing, Cobler; news writing, Riker, Priest and Piazza; and general excellence, staff.
The newspaper won honors in 14 of the contest’s 16 categories, competing in the daily newspaper division. The awards were presented at the end of the press association’s annual conference, conducted this year at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
