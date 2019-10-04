Victoria Advocate Editor and Publisher Chris Cobler is being honored with a national prize for commentary writing.
Cobler won second place in the Carmage Walls Commentary Prize contest for a series of editorials about the Calhoun Port Authority violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act when it hired disgraced former congressman Blake Farenthold to be its first full-time lobbyist. Contest judges called the commentary “extremely compelling.”
“Excellent example of how a newspaper should tackle an issue like that,” the judges wrote. “The editorials demonstrated that the paper thoroughly investigated the issue from multiple different angles. It also served as a call to action to the public.”
The Carmage Walls awards are being presented in Chicago during annual conference Sunday-Tuesday of the newly combined Southern Newspaper Publishers Association and Inland Press Association.
The prize is named for the late Benjamin Carmage Walls, whose newspaper career spanned seven decades. Walls primarily owned community newspapers and advocated strong, courageous and positive editorial page leadership.
