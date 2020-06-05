Jeff Lyon

Jeff Lyon

The Victoria area unemployment rate jumped from 5.5% in March to 14.2% in April, according to the Labor Department.

Like every other metro area, Victoria saw dramatic increases in unemployment from March to April, during which thousands of businesses closed or reduced their operations to try to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data Wednesday about unemployment rates in all 389 metro areas in the country, including Victoria's.

It's unclear how many jobs were added back to the Victoria economy in May, when businesses began to reopen and rehire some of their employees back. Nationwide, there was a surprising improvement in the unemployment rate, which fell to 13.3% from 14.7% in April. Employers added about 2.5 million jobs in May, according to the Labor Department, but millions still remain out of work. At least 1.4 million of these jobs at restaurants, bars, or similar businesses. In most parts of the country, including Victoria, restaurants and bars were limited to takeout service only during April.

Jeff Lyon, the president and CEO of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, said the nationwide report released Friday was promising.

"It was good news today to hear how many jobs we added instead of how many jobs we lost," Lyons said. In the Crossroads, he added, "I hope it levels out and I think as more people return to work, and as possibly some of the plants bring back some of their contract workers, I think we're going to see some movement in the area."

One hopeful sign locally is a decline in the number of unemployment insurance claims filed in Victoria and surrounding counties in recent weeks. Data collected by Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent showed that 270 people filed for unemployment insurance in Victoria County in the week ending May 24. That's the lowest number in recent weeks since the week ending March 8, according to the data.

Lyon speculated the Victoria area might have been protected from some of the most dramatic economic downfalls in the state because it is less reliant on oil and gas than it has been in the past.

"We weren't so dependent on oil as some of the other areas of Texas were," Lyon said. "We could have been hit harder, I think, had the oil and gas activity still been at the same level that we had been in the past.

He added: "That's not to say we haven't felt the impact, but certainly not to the degree as in Midland and Odessa."

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.